Healthcare's crush on Apple

A majority of healthcare organizations have embraced Apple's iPhone and iPad as their go-to shared-use smart devices, an April 10 report from KLAS found.

KLAS interviewed employees at 80 healthcare organizations to assess which smart device vendors they used along with the vendors' ability to fulfill healthcare demands. The report found that although Apple's devices are not built for healthcare specifically, Apple was respondents' preferred choice for three main reasons:

Apple products had seamless compatibility with mobile device management solutions.



Employees already use Apple products in their personal lives.



Numerous IT vendors ensure compatibility with Apple's operating systems ahead of others.

Additionally, the report found the iPhone was preferred among most clinicians and that healthcare organizations using Apple smart devices were highly satisfied due to the products' quality, connectivity and easy-to-use iOS.