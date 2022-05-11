Healthcare price transparency startup lands $20M in funding

A startup offering online healthcare pricing information for patient comparison shopping has secured $20 million in venture capital funding to expand.

San Diego-based Turquoise Health landed the investment from Andreessen Horowitz of a16z, Bessemer Venture Partners, Box Group and Tiger Global, the company wrote in a May 11 news release.

Turquoise Health says thousands of patients a month browse its website for healthcare pricing information. The company also recently launched a platform to streamline the direct-contracting process between providers and purchasers.

“We’re committed to a vision of the new ‘pre-revenue cycle’ where patients and payers know the costs up front, and providers become accustomed to real-time payment for shoppable services,” said Turquoise Health co-founder and CEO Chris Severn.