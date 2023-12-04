Healthcare investment firm raises $150M

Intuitive Ventures, a healthcare investment firm focusing on early-stage diagnostics, medtech, therapy, and digital health companies, closed on $150 million for its second fund.

The new fund is focused on improving care access, precision diagnostics and digital ecosystems. The fund will be headed by healthcare investment veteran Murielle Thinard McLane, according to a Dec. 4 Intuitive Ventures news release.

In 2020, Intuitive Surgical launched Intuitive Ventures with a $100 million fund. Since its launch, the fund has supported 10 startups.

"We take great pride in serving as value-add investors, providing unique strategic perspectives, and aligning our success with the success of our portfolio companies and fellow investors," Ms. Thinard McLane said in the news release. "With Fund II, Intuitive Ventures will further scale its impactful approach, and help accelerate the creation of innovative minimally invasive care solutions."