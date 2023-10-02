Healthcare AI company raises $31M

Health Data Analytics Institute, a healthcare company using artificial intelligence tosupport clinical decisions, raised $31 million in series C financing.

The company will use the funding to install its HealthVision products in more health systems across the country. So far, Houston Methodist is using the platform and the company has worked on initiatives with Cleveland Clinic and Boston-based Dana Farber Cancer Institute, according to an Oct. 2 Health Data Analytics Institute news release.

The HealthVision platform uses AI to generate lists of patients who could benefit from specific interventions.

"We are grateful for the continued support of our investors, who recognize the value to be unlocked by transforming huge volumes of health data into actionable insights," CEO and founder of HDAI Nassib Chamoun said in the news release. "HDAI is committed to improving patient outcomes and clinician experiences through its broad platform of predictive analytics and AI technologies, and we are thrilled to have secured this additional funding, which will allow us to drive continued implementation of our unique HealthVision product within top health systems nationwide."