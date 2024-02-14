Health systems back bill aimed at boosting digital health access

Boston Medical Center, Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Corewell Health, and Indianapolis-based IU Health are backing a new bill that aims to improve access to digital health services.

The bill, called the "Health Accelerating Consumers' Care by Expediting Self-Scheduling Act," was introduced by U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy, MD, and Alex Padilla, and U.S. Representatives Blake Moore, Brad Schneider, Nicole Malliotakis, and Jimmy Panetta.

The bill looks to amend the anti-kickback statute, eliminating regulatory ambiguity that currently hinders collaboration between digital health and appointment booking platforms.

This move, according to the senators and representatives, would enhance patient service by improving access to care through user-friendly services, and broaden provider options and appointment scheduling flexibility, ultimately elevating the overall healthcare experience and ecosystem.

Boston Medical Center, Corewell Health and Indiana University Health are supporting the bill, according to a Feb. 13 press release from Bill Cassidy's office.