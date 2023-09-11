Health system to employees: Double-check your AI work

Artificial intelligence is still prone to inaccuracies — so one health system is reminding employees to double-check its work.

Coral Gables, Fla.-based Baptist Health may even require signoffs on AI-related activities and enforce consequences if they are not completed, The Wall Street Journal reported Sept. 8.

"If you put an AI in there and it works five times in a row, I can see it's like: If you don't double-check it, what's the worst that can happen?" Rosalia Tungaraza, PhD, Baptist Health's assistant vice president of AI, told the newspaper.

Dr. Tungaraza told the Journal she trusts physicians to review AI-generated summaries of patient visits because their careers and reputations are at stake. But in areas such as operations or call centers, more protections might be needed regarding AI.

Despite the rapid growth of AI, only 13 percent of employees have been offered any training in the technology in the past year, according to data from staffing agency Randstad cited in the article.