GV leads $25M funding round for women's digital health company

GV, formerly Google Ventures, led a $25 million series A funding round for Midi Health, a digital health company designed for women in perimenopause and menopause.

Midi plans to use the capital to fund its expansions and partnerships with healthcare systems. The company currently has an agreement in place with Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health, according to a Sept. 27 Midi Health news release.

The company provides a virtual care clinic, including telehealth visits and medications, to women navigating the midlife hormonal transition. To date, Midi has raised $40 million.

"It's clear that menopausal symptoms can derail women's lives. With far too few practitioners trained in managing menopause, women are underdiagnosed, undertreated, and underserved," Midi Health CEO and founder Joanna Strober, said in the news release. "Midi provides an insurance-covered solution that focuses on women's unique needs, closing a major gap in health access, quality, and equity."