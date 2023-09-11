Google uses AI to expand reach with hospitals, EHR vendors

Google has taken advantage of the growing demand for artificial intelligence in healthcare to expand its reach among several top health systems and EHR vendors.

The technology company recently partnered with EHR vendor Meditech to bring generative AI tools to the EHR. Initially, the partnership focused on cloud-based medical records. However, as generative AI tools increased in popularity, Meditech and Google shifted their focus toward AI.

Google Chief Health Officer Karen DeSalvo, MD, said she believes AI has the potential to change healthcare on a "planetary scale."

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare recently announced it would use Google's generative AI tools across its 182-hospital system to document emergency room visits and speed up nurse handoffs. Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health is also looking to leverage Google's AI tools to reduce administrative workload.

Despite Dr. DeSalvo's belief in the potential of AI, she has urged caution on the rollout of the new tools.

"We have a lot of things to work out to make sure the models are constrained appropriately, that they're factual, consistent, and that they follow these ethical and equity approaches that we want to take — but I'm super excited about the potential, even as a doc," Dr. DeSalvo said.