Google, U of Oregon to study health effects of smartphones

Is smartphone use good for your health? It's a not quite age-old debate that researchers from Google and the University of Oregon intend to help settle.

The tech giant and the university's Center for Digital Mental Health are scheduled to start the research project May 27. The four-week study is open to adult Android users who download the Google Health Studies app.

Researchers plan to study a large, representative sample of people using passive and sensing technology from phone and Fitbit data — with users' informed consent — to measure well-being indicators like sleep and physical activity.

The study aims to determine the benefits and risks of smartphone use as well as who is most likely to experience them.