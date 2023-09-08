Gesinger, Cedars-Sinai, UCLA Health leaders to advise new gen AI collaborative

Naomi Diaz -

Leaders from Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger, Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai, Los Angeles-based UCLA Health and Microsoft's health unit will help advise a new generative artificial intelligence collaborative from AVIA. 

Under the collaborative, leaders will help develop a strategy for the adoption of generative AI capabilities in healthcare, according to a Sept. 7 news release from AVIA. 

Here are some of the healthcare leaders joining the collaborative:

  • Mike Thompson, vice president of enterprise data intelligence and founding member of the Artificial Intelligence Council at Cedars-Sinai

  • Karen Murphy, PhD, RN, chief innovation officer, and founding director of the Steele Institute for Health Innovation at Geisinger

  • Molly Coye, MD, chief innovation officer UCLA Health

  • James Weinstein, MD, vice president of Microsoft Health

