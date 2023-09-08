Gesinger, Cedars-Sinai, UCLA Health leaders to advise new gen AI collaborative

Leaders from Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger, Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai, Los Angeles-based UCLA Health and Microsoft's health unit will help advise a new generative artificial intelligence collaborative from AVIA.

Under the collaborative, leaders will help develop a strategy for the adoption of generative AI capabilities in healthcare, according to a Sept. 7 news release from AVIA.

Here are some of the healthcare leaders joining the collaborative: