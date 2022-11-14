General Catalyst adds UC Davis Health to list of health system partners

UC Davis Health has joined the growing list of healthcare systems to partner with venture capital firm General Catalyst to focus on digital medicine transformation strategy.

As part of the partnership, the Sacramento, Calif.-based health system will use General Catalyst's ecosystem of companies to drive artificial intelligence and digital health innovations in healthcare delivery, research, education and public service, as well as the medical center's ongoing transformational efforts in operations, care and outcomes, according to a Nov. 14 press release from UC Davis.

"Digital innovations in medicine have the potential to not only improve patient outcomes but be a game-changer for the entire healthcare sector," said Ashish Atreja, MD, CIO and chief digital officer at UC Davis Health. "This collaboration will create an environment that fosters open innovation in digital health, which we hope will lead to new solutions to improve the lives of our patients, increase the efficiency of healthcare systems and have a positive impact on the health of our communities."

UC Davis Health and General Catalyst will also form a collaboration committee to ensure strategic alignment, mutual accountability and operational connectivity.

The committee will explore collaboration opportunities, co-development of new businesses and co-development of products, services and technologies by leveraging UC Davis Health as an innovation center.

This partnership is the latest initiative from UC Davis Health to advance digital medicine through its Digital CoLab. The program is the AI and digital health innovation hub for UC Davis Health and is focused on accelerating digital health technologies to make healthcare more accessible, equitable and inclusive.

UC Davis is the fifth U.S. health system to partner with General Catalyst. The VC firm also has partnerships with Intermountain Healthcare, Jefferson Health, HCA Healthcare and WellSpan Health.