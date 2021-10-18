Jefferson Health, General Catalyst team up to tackle disconnected tech systems

Jefferson Health tapped General Catalyst to serve as its innovation partner, helping the Philadelphia-based health system tackle digital transformation initiatives, including modernizing tech platforms and diversifying its revenue streams, according to an Oct. 18 news release.

Five details:

1. By designating General Catalyst as its innovation partner, Jefferson Health will have access to the venture capital firm's newly formed Health Assurance Network, a group of tech companies focused on health system innovation.

2. The partnership addresses the following priorities for Jefferson: modernizing its tech platform, diversifying revenue streams, and preparing its digital and value-based care strategies.

3. The partnership approach also aims to alleviate Jefferson Health's technical complexities and reduce fragmentation in technology flows and systems.

4. By teaming up with General Catalyst and its Health Assurance Network companies, the health system can streamline innovations under one collaboration, as opposed to hundreds of outside partnerships.

"There is real power in healthcare leaders collaborating with technology innovators," Stephen Klasko, MD, CEO of Jefferson Health, said in the news release. "Our partnership with General Catalyst and its companies enables us all to work towards outcomes none of us could achieve on our own: better patient experiences, reduced costs, and expanded access to quality care while solving for the proliferation of siloed, disconnected technology solutions."

5. In March, Jefferson Health and General Catalyst partnered with healthcare software company Tendo to launch a digital engagement platform that connects with patients, clinicians and caregivers. Tendo is also part of General Catalyst's Health Assurance Network.