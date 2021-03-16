Jefferson Health, General Catalyst partner to launch digital health engagement platform

Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health and General Catalyst teamed up with healthcare software company Tendo to launch a new digital engagement platform that connects patients, clinicians and caregivers, according to a March 16 news release.

Tendo's approach focuses on developing a scalable platform and healthcare-specific applications that provide more connected and consumer-friendly experiences for patients and clinicians throughout the care cycle.

To launch Tendo, Jefferson Health dissolved its internal digital innovation and consumer experience team and moved them to focus on building the new company alongside additional tech and software collaborators including General Catalyst, Jefferson Health CEO Stephen Klasko, MD, told Becker's Hospital Review.

Tendo CEO Dan Goldsmith also sits on Jefferson Health's senior cabinet.

"At Jefferson, we are changing the paradigm of delivery to one where patients are people who want to be able to thrive without healthcare getting in the way and access is simple; what we call healthcare with no address," Dr. Klasko said in the news release. "Tendo shares our vision and has the experience and expertise to deliver the right technology for this change."

More articles on digital transformation:

8 recent health IT, innovation partnerships

Abbott launches pandemic defense coalition to study virus variants, future viral outbreaks

Walgreens rolls out voicebot to help customers schedule vaccine appointments

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.