Geisinger to shuffle digital transformation duties

Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger's digital transformation efforts will be spearheaded by other leaders as its executive leading digital transformation is set to step down from her role.

Karen Murphy, PhD, RN, chief innovation and digital transformation of Geisinger, recently said she will be stepping out of her role to take on a part-time position as senior adviser to the health system's CEO, Jaewon Ryu, MD.

Dr. Murphy, who has served in the position since 2017, shared the news via LinkedIn Sept. 25.

Geisinger has not yet named another executive to the position, but told Becker's "our digital transformation work is an incredibly important piece of how we fulfill our mission to make better health easier for the communities we serve."

The health system said that its digital transformation work will continue "under the direction of other leaders throughout the organization."