Froedert taps new digital health partner for employees

The Frodert and the Medical College of Wisconsin health network has tapped Xealth, a digital health platform, to enroll its employees into the Omada Health virtual care program.

The Omada Health virtual care program is designed to help patients maintain a healthy weight to prevent diabetes. Frodert first integrated Xealth into its EHR in 2018. Omada is the tenth digital health app Frodert has added to the platform, according to a Sept. 14 Xealth news release.

So far, 1,200 employees of the Miluwakee-based system have signed up for the program and 25 percent have joined.

"Providing a virtual-first care environment, Omada offers a clinically rigorous approach to weight management and diabetes prevention that supports patients in the time between doctors' visits. The behavior change program combines relationship building, data and technology to deliver scalable and outcomes-driven care," Omada Health Chief Medical Officer Carolyn Jasik, MD, said in the news release. "Integrating our program with the Xealth platform adds insights into enrollment and activation that, coupled with our ongoing analytics, delivers a more complete view to employers and healthcare providers to optimize program results."