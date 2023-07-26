Former Whole Foods CEO, co-founder launches digital health company

Former Whole Foods CEO and co-founder John Mackey launched Love.Life, a virtual care company focusing on chronic conditions.

The company offers telehealth health and wellness programs with varying degrees of commitment and appointments. Love.Life is also looking to offer in-person care with its first facility opening in El Segundo, Calif. In 2024, according to a July 26 Love.Life news release.

The facility will offer a combination of health, wellness, exercise and food services.

"With grocery, we made natural and organic products mainstream, and Love.Life is going to play a similar role in the health and wellness industry. We're ready to support and empower millions in optimizing their health potential, proving that genes are not destiny," Mr. Mackey said in the release.