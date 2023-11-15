Florida health system launches Epic-based virtual care

Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health is installing KeyCare, an Epic-based virtual care platform, across its system.

Through the platform, Lee Health patients can receive virtual care through the MyChart portal. The health system transitioned from an unnamed virtual care vendor to KeyCare because of the Epic integration, according to a Nov. 15 KeyCare news release.

"Virtual care is revolutionizing the healthcare landscape, transcending physical boundaries to deliver quality, accessible, and personalized healthcare experiences. It's not just a technological advancement, but a profound shift in how healthcare is delivered," William Carracino, MD, vice president and chief digital health executive at Lee Health, said in the news release. "Integrating a patient's electronic medical record (EMR) into virtual care settings is a game-changer. It empowers our healthcare providers with a comprehensive view of a patient's medical history, enabling them to make more informed decisions and provide tailored care."