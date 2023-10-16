FDA launches digital health committee

The FDA launched a new Digital Health Advisory Committee to help the agency oversee and explore digital health tools.

The committee will explore scientific and technical issues related to the following technologies:

Artificial intelligence

Augmented reality

Virtual reality

Digital therapeutics

Wearables

Remote patient monitoring

Software

The committee will be fully operational in 2024, according to an Oct. 11 FDA news release. The committee will consist of nine voting members, including the chair.

"Digital health technologies are critical for achieving this transformation in care delivery. As digital health technologies advance, the FDA must capitalize on knowledge from inside and outside of the agency to help ensure we appropriately apply our regulatory authority in a way that protects patient health while continuing to support innovation," Jeff Shuren, MD, director of the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health, said in the news release.