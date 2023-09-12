Digital platform for Medicare recipients gets $17M backing

Bold, a digital health and fitness platform for adults on Medicare, raised $17 million in its series A financing round.

The financing round, which was led by Rethink Impact, saw participation from Samsung Next and Andreessen Horowitz. Bold plans to use the financing to expand its integration with Medicare plans and providers, according to a Sep. 12 news release.

Bold's platform provides each member with a personalized health plan. The investment round brings Bold's total capital raised to $27 million.

"Millions of older adults spend years in poor and declining health brought on by falls, pain, and other chronic conditions, representing a growing disconnect between quality of life and overall longevity," Bold CEO and co-founder Amanda Rees said in the news release. "Bold was designed to increase healthspan for older adults, offering accessible, easy-to-follow programs that improve strength, reduce falls, and promote lifelong well-being."