Digital healthcare company acquires online medical marketplace for $150M

Digital healthcare company Tendo is acquiring MDsave, an online healthcare marketplace, for $150 million, Philadelphia Business Journal reported Sept. 27.

Tendo, which creates software for patient check-in and clinical data entry, was last valued at $550 million. MDsave works as an online healthcare marketplace that looks to connect providers, employers and patients to healthcare with upfront prices.

The acquisition is expected to close in October, according to a Sept. 27 Tendo news release.

"Patients, caregivers, employers, and navigators need easier ways of discovering and consuming high-quality, cost-effective healthcare," Tendo CEO Dan Goldsmith said in the news release. "Together, MDsave and Tendo will create the first end-to-end solution for seeking, scheduling, engaging, paying for, and managing care."