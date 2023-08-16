Digital health company sold for $52M

Digital healthcare data company Definitive Healthcare acquired another digital healthcare analytics company, Populi, for $52 million, Boston Business Journal reported Aug. 14.

The all-cash acquisition could include an additional $28 million if Populi hits certain performance objectives. The acquisition comes just weeks after Definitive laid off 42 workers, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Populi's analytics are used by Philadelphia-based University of Pennsylvania Health System and Detroit-based Henry Ford Health.

"Our purchase of Populi is one of several investments that we're making to increase the value that we provide to customers," Definitive CEO Robert Musslewhite said. "We continue to grow and expand in all of our markets."