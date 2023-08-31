Digital divide affecting low-income patients, Reid Health CEO says

Craig Kinyon, CEO of Richmond, Ind.-based Reid Health, said the digital divide is disproportionately affecting low-income households in both urban and rural areas.

In an Aug. 30 LinkedIn post, Mr. Kinyon said that in today's digital world, it is vital to address the issue of digital inequities.

"Did you know that approximately 19 percent of Americans do not own a smartphone?" he wrote. "Shockingly, 50 percent of households earning less than $30,000 per year have limited access to computers, while around 18 million households in the U.S. lack internet access."

He proposed that healthcare should begin recognizing the impact of social determinants of health and health disparities to assess how it is hindering patients from getting access to care.

"This is why as leaders in the healthcare field, it is imperative for us to collaborate with community organizations, and policymakers in order to bridge this digital divide," he wrote. "By working together harmoniously, innovative solutions can be created that effectively address these challenges."