Consumers want unified digital platforms to manage their healthcare experiences

Fifty-eight percent of consumers say that having a unified digital platform will increase their ability to effectively manage their treatments and benefits, PYMNTS reported May 31.

PYMNTS and Lynx surveyed 2,500 U.S. consumers to gauge their interests about unified platforms in healthcare, and many reported seeing them as tools to better health.

For instance, 52 percent of consumers said a unified digital platform would increase their access to treatment, and 41 percent said that a unified platform gives them better access to their healthcare information.

Eighty-two percent of surveyed respondents also said that a unified platform would give them better information about their medical, dental, pharmacy and vision benefits.