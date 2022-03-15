CommonSpirit, Mercy Health adopt Adobe healthcare cloud suite

Adobe on March 15 made its healthcare cloud offering generally available. The suite, Adobe Experience Cloud for Healthcare, aims to improve digital experiences for healthcare providers, payers, drugmakers and pharmacies.

Adobe said the suite offers patients secure, personalized online experiences and "enables healthcare and life sciences companies to unlock and activate robust health and behavioral insights that can shape everything from member acquisition and retention to connected health," according to a news release.

Customers of the platform include Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, St. Louis-based Mercy Health, Change Healthcare, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and GE Healthcare.