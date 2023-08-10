Cigna looks to break into digital health

Cigna Healthcare is offering customers new digital health tools through a partnership with Virgin Pulse.

Virgin Pulse's platform allows users to track their health and fitness goals on compatible devices, such as an Apple Watch or personal fitness device. The partnership will give 11 million customers access to the platform, according to an Aug. 10 Cigna news release.

The new platform will be available to certain Cigna customers beginning Jan. 1, 2024, with plans to expand over time.

"Digital health programs improve health outcomes and enhance vitality for individuals and their communities," Heather Dlugolenski, senior vice president and commercial strategy and solutions at Cigna Healthcare, said in the release. "For employers, investing in employee well-being directly translates into a more productive workforce and a thriving business. That's what we're offering through this enhanced digital platform in partnership with Virgin Pulse."