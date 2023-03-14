ChristianaCare launches virtual primary care

Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare's Center for Virtual Health has launched virtual primary care options to allow patients to receive primary care via a personal digital device.

The service is available to patients in Delaware, Pennsylvania, Maryland and New Jersey.

Patients can subscribe to a monthly, quarterly or yearly subscription, with the lowest-cost plan starting at $35 per month, according to a March 14 ChristianaCare news release provided to Becker's.

Once enrolled, patients will be matched with a patient digital advisor to help them set up visits and receive tools to monitor blood pressure, weight and temperature.

"The virtual primary care practice goes beyond simply offering video visits to patients. We've transformed care, so it no longer revolves around waiting for an appointment — it's immediate, coordinated, continuous," Sharon Anderson, BSN, RN, ChristianaCare's chief virtual health officer and president of ChristianaCare's Center for Virtual Health, said in the release. "Patients can now access virtual primary care 24/7 as well as a host of other health services — all through their computer, tablet or smartphone."