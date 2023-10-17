Children's Hospital of Wisconsin rolls out virtual nursing

Milwaukee-based Children's Hospital of Wisconsin is partnering with CareView Communications to launch virtual nursing and virtual sitting tools at its hospital.

Through the agreement, CareView will install 103 cameras across the hospital. The specialized pediatric behavioral health unit at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin will also use the technology to create a safer unit, according to an Oct. 17 CareView news release.

"Children's Hospital of Wisconsin's decision to embrace our Virtual Nursing and Virtual Sitting solutions is a testament to their commitment to leveraging advanced technology to deliver the highest standard of care to their young patients," Cathy Story, Chief Clinical Officer at CareView Communications, said in the news release. "We are excited to partner with such a prestigious institution to further enhance patient safety and clinical workflows."