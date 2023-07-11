California health system installs digital health platform spun out of Providence

Monterey, Calif.-based Montage Health is installing Xealth, a digital health platform spun out of Renton, Wash.-based Providence.

Xealth centralizes remote patient monitoring tools and integrates them within the EHR. Cleveland Clinic and Pittsburgh-based UPMC are among the investors in Xealth, according to a July 11 Xealth news release.

The company was spun out of Providence in 2017.

"We currently have several digital programs that support our patients between visits," Jill Reyes Tiongco, chief medical information officer at Montage Health. "Xealth brings them all together across our system, increasing efficiencies by our clinical staff and enhancing the patient experience."