Biogen shutters digital health unit

Biotech company Biogen is shutting down its 150-person digital health unit that was focused on gathering health data from mobile devices, The Boston Globe reported Sept. 28.

The closure of the unit is part of a broader reorganization and series of layoffs announced in August. The 1,000-person layoffs are part of a strategy to save the company $700 million by 2025.

Additionally, Biogen is ending a clinical trial partnership with Apple early. The company said that it will still look for tech startup partnerships in the future.