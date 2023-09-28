Beacon Health System harnesses AI tool to boost patient capacity

Beacon Health System said its artificial intelligence-powered clinical documentation tool from Nuance has allowed its physicians to "improve" the number of patients they see.

The South Bend, Ind.-based health system has been using Dax from Nuance, which can automatically create clinical summaries for review and entry into the EHR.

According to Scott Eshowsky, MD, chief medical information officer of Beacon, this has proven useful to relieving burdens for its staff.

Dr. Eshowsky said in a Sept. 27 Nuance YouTube video that physicians using Dax have "not only improved the number of patients that they're able to see every day, but their overall cognitive burden really seems to be less."

He also said the technology allows physicians to connect with their patients "more effectively" in the exam room.