Baltimore VA Medical Center introducing virtual patient monitoring

Baltimore VA Medical Center entered an agreement with CareView Communications, a virtual care platform, to implement its advanced predictive patient monitoring system.

The monitoring system uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to predict inpatient falls to identify patients who are at risk and minimize potential accidents.

The system is tailored to fit the needs of veterans by eliminating the need for audible alarms and offering a privacy option to enhance the security and wellness of patients and their families, according to an Aug. 30 press release from CareView.