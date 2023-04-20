Athenahealth to launch new patient engagement tool

Athenahealth is rolling out a new tool that can give providers insights into how their patients are using digital technologies when receiving care.

The tool, dubbed the Patient Digital Engagement Index, aims to help healthcare organizations measure and make improvements to their digital technologies to better meet their patients' needs, according to an April 20 press release from Athenahealth.

Currently, the tool is available on limited release, but will roll out to all Athenahealth customers by the end of 2023.