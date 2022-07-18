Amazon, Oracle join tech and healthcare leaders to create toolkit to optimize wearables data

The Digital Medicine Society collaborated with global healthcare, research and digital health innovation organizations to create four toolkits aimed at helping data producers, processors, and consumers use data from wearables and digital sensing products.

The kits, dubbed the Sensor Data Integrations Toolkits, were created in partnership with healthcare leaders from Amazon Web Services, Oracle, Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center, Takeda and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, according to a July 18 press release. The aim of the toolkits is to help drive better and faster decisions to improve healthcare delivery and research using sensor-generated data.

"Timelines are getting quicker while the data collected is increasing exponentially — there is a clear and significant need for how to effectively and securely collect and use this information at scale," said Lita Sands, head of solutions life sciences at Amazon Web Services. "DiMe's new toolkits are a lifeline to organizations working with sensor data. They offer a comprehensive starting point for data producers, processors and consumers to help build an integrated pipeline to support better and faster decision making."

The Digital Medicine Society is a global non-profit where members of the digital medicine community come together to answer digital medicine's challenges, develop clinical-quality resources on a technology timeline and deliver resources via open-source channels and educational programs.