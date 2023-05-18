Allegheny Health Network to have digital nurses in all 14 hospitals by end of '24

Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network is rolling out a digital nursing program at one of its hospitals with plans to expand it systemwide by the end of 2024.

The initiative will launch at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, Pa., with the digital nurses helping with admissions and discharges, asking and answering patient questions and providing education. The technology will include a smart TV, smart pad and mounted camera.

The digital nursing team will eventually consist of 60 Allegheny Health Network employees, who will ultimately work from home. The 14-hospital system hopes to one day grow their responsibilities to include charting and active patient monitoring.

"We want our nurses to practice at the top of their licenses," said Ashis Barad, MD, chief digital information officer of Allegheny Health Network, in a May 18 news release. "Our digital nursing team allows our bedside nurses to do just that. In the process, we are transforming the nursing profession, establishing AHN as a destination for nursing professionals, and setting new workplace and flexibility standards for our industry."