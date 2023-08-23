AI in medicine is both 'overhyped' and 'underhyped,' says Stanford's dean

Lloyd Minor, MD, dean of Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford University School of Medicine, says artificial intelligence's long-term effects on medicine are "underhyped," Politico reported Aug. 23.

Dr. Minor said when it comes to AI's long-term impact in medicine, the technology is underhyped, and that when it comes to its immediate impact in medicine, it is overhyped.

"In the longer term, I think generative AI models are going to become more and more accurate," he said. "Already today, they are helping physicians to supplement our medical knowledge — knowledge of complex diseases that occur rarely, that even the experts in a narrow field don't carry around in their head."

When it comes to being overhyped, Dr. Minor says that there's a misconception that technology will "eliminate fields of medicine or radically change the way healthcare is practiced over a short period of time."