99 healthcare companies in General Catalyst's portfolio

General Catalyst plans to buy a health system — and have its digital health portfolio companies help transform it.

On Oct. 8, the venture capital firm launched Health Assurance Transformation Corp., which former Intermountain Health boss Marc Harrison, MD, will run.

One of HATco's focuses will be to construct an "interoperability model with technology solutions including a subset of our healthcare portfolio companies to drive this transformation," according to a General Catalyst blog post.

The startups that General Catalyst invests in already get access to more than 20 health systems in the firm's "health assurance" partnership. They might soon share ownership with a U.S. health system — one, reportedly, in the $1 to $3 billion range.

Here are the healthcare companies in General Catalyst's portfolio:

