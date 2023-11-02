8 ways CMIOs' responsibilities have changed, per survey

Nearly 8 in 10 chief medical information officers say they have taken on more responsibilities over the past two years, a new survey found.

CMIOs have gone from the purveyors of EHRs to digital transformation and patient experience leaders, according to the October report from the Association of Medical Directors of Information Systems and leadership search firm WittKieffer.

For those CMIOs with additional duties, here is where they are spending more of their time, per the survey of more than 215 physician informatics executives:

1. Digital transformation/digital patient experience: 49%

2. Artificial intelligence tools and machine learning algorithms: 36%

3. Data analytics: 32%

4. Governance and prioritization: 30%

5. Population health: 25%

6. Support for technology projects and initiatives: 22%

7. Management/provision of clinician technology support: 16%

8. Management/provision of clinician technology training: 13%