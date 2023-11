5 health systems win Digital Health Awards

Five hospitals and health systems took home gold Nov. 17 at the Digital Health Association's fall awards, which featured judges from across healthcare and advertising.

The health systems that won gold, the highest honor possible, at the Digital Health Awards were:

1. Hospital for Special Surgery (New York City)

Digital Health — Social Media (YouTube)

Division: Hospital — under 250 beds

Audience: Consumers and Health Professionals

2. Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore)

Digital Health Media/Publications (Video)

"Partial Nephrectomy | Bobby Labonte's Story"

Division: Health System

Audience: Consumers

3. Loyola Medicine (Maywood, Ill.)

Digital Health Media/Publications (Video)

"Double Lung Transplant Patient Meets Donor Family"

Division: Health System

Audience: Consumers

4. MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston) — two gold awards

Digital Health — Social Media (Instagram)

"Superhero window washers visit MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital"

Division: Hospital — 500+ beds

Audience: Consumers

Digital Health Media/Publications (Magazine)

"Fiscal Year 2022 Annual Report"

Division: Hospital — 500+ beds

Audience: Consumers

5. Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.)

Digital Health — Social Media (TikTok)

"The Well by Northwell Health, with Revmade"

Division: Health System

Audience: Consumers