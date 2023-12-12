5 health systems join digital transformation network

Five health systems are joining AVIA, a digital healthcare transformation network. Through the move, AVIA now has 55 healthcare organizations in its network.

The systems joining AVIA include Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health, Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine, Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health and UChicago Medicine. AVIA members have access to network initiatives, such as the group's National Generative AI Collaborative, according to a Dec. 12 AVIA news release.

AVIA did not disclose the name of the fifth health system joining the network.

"We are delighted to welcome Sutter Health, Northwestern Medicine, Indiana University Health, and UChicago Medicine to the AVIA Network," AVIA CEO Linda Finkel said in the news release. "We know that digital is the key enabler to unlocking many of health systems' challenges, like new revenue streams, enhancing health outcomes, and increasing operational capacity. The nation's leading health systems are embracing digital transformation for the betterment of patients, providers, and the communities they serve, and AVIA is proud to be their partner in this work."