3rd gig nursing platform in a month lays off employees

IntelyCare has laid off at least 30 employees, BostInno reported July 11, becoming the third gig-nursing platform to reduce its workforce in recent weeks.

The company, which offers a digital platform to connect nurses to flexible shifts, had said it was reorganizing its business a month ago and confirmed to the news outlet that the restructuring included job cuts. IntelyCare declined to say how many employees were affected, but BostInno said at least 30 former staffers posted on LinkedIn that their positions had been eliminated.

The company, which had about 400 employees and reported more than sevenfold revenue growth between 2019 and 2022, told the news outlet that its "network of more than 35,000 nurses is unaffected" and that it will "continue to make strategic hires in response to market demand." IntelyCare raised $115 million in April 2022, with participation from Kaiser Permanente Ventures.

The platform joins competitors CareRev and ConnectRN in laying off employees in the past month. These types of companies had proliferated during the pandemic as healthcare organizations looked for solutions to the workforce shortage.