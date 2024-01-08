2023 trends in digital health funding

In 2023, venture funding plummeted in the digital health world, but it provided lessons for what should follow in 2024, according to a Rock Health post published Jan. 8.

Here are three key takeaways from the report:

More startups sought extension raises, hoping to gather more capital in order to compete. This can be helpful for younger startups, which haven't yet had time to establish themselves. In 2023, 44% of fundraising deals were unlabeled, which means that the start-ups furnishing the deals were likely not meeting benchmarks for their next scheduled, labeled raise. Last year, it is speculated that a large number of deals were "silent", meaning that they took place among pre-existing venture capital investors.

Here are three predictions: