2 health system IT leaders named top Women in Digital

Two health system IT leaders have been named 2023 Women in Digital Awards finalists by tech advisory company Information Services Group.

Bridget Karlin, senior vice president of IT at Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente, was the Gold Winner — the top honor — in the Digital Innovator category. The award goes to leaders who affected change at their organizations through digital solutions.

Meanwhile, Marya Ford, assistant vice president of clinical applications at Columbia, Md.-based MedStar Health, was a Rockstar Leader finalist. The category recognized digital executives for "leading major transformation with significant business impact and demonstrating exceptional leadership skills," according to a Sept. 7 news release.

The second annual awards were selected by a panel of CIOs and chief marketing officers from a variety of industries.