100 Moxi robots to be in 30 hospitals by end of '23

Diligent Robotics plans to expand its Moxi robot systemwide at most of its 22 health system clients after receiving a $25 million cash infusion Sept. 21.

With the new financing, Moxi intends to triple its market footprint over the next 24 months, the company said. More than 100 of the robots will be at upward of 30 hospitals by the end of this year. The robots roam the halls of hospitals, delivering supplies, medication and equipment.

Northwestern Medicine Innovation participated in the funding round, which was led by venture capital firm Canaan. The Chicago-based health system deployed Moxi at Northwestern Memorial Hospital to automate and schedule pickups of medications and nontubable lab specimens and plans to expand it systemwide soon.

"As an organization driven by our 'Patients First' mission, we continue to explore ways innovation and technology can support our clinicians and staff to enhance their ability to care for our patients," said Doug King, senior vice president and CIO of Northwestern Medicine, in a Sept. 21 Diligent Robotics news release.

Moxi's other clients include Evanston, Ill.-based NorthShore Edward-Elmhurst Health; Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System; University of Texas-affiliated health systems; and Children's Hospital Los Angeles.