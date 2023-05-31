10 biggest remote patient monitoring deals of '22, '23

While funding for remote patient monitoring companies has been up and down, the market is expected to grow exponentially by 2030 as clinicians and patients turn to wearables, Pitchbook reported.

Here are the largest remote patient monitoring deals from the past two years, according to the May 23 report:

1. AliveCor (EEG and ECG), August 2022: $150 million

2. Biolinq (personalized care and remote monitoring), October 2022: $115.8 million

3. SiYi Intelligence (mobility and orthopedics), March 2023: $100 million

4. Sibionics (glucose, insulin and diabetes), January 2022: $78.5 million

5. Sibionics (glucose, insulin and diabetes), December 2022: $70.9 million

6. Podimetrics (mobility and orthopedics), January 2022: $69.8 million

7. MedMinder (home care), August 2022: $45 million

8. Wandercraft (mobility and orthopedics), January 2022: $45 million

9. VitalConnect (personalized care and remote monitoring), January 2022: $39 million

10. AngelMed (personalized care and remote monitoring), February 2023: $34.3 million