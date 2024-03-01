Where travel nurse pay stands

Pay for travel nurses continues to vary across roles and states.

Here are four things to know about the state of travel nurse pay, according to data shared with Becker's from Vivian Health, a national healthcare hiring marketplace.

Note: As of March 1, there are 61,792 open jobs on the Vivian platform, in addition to 41,960 new this week.

1. Average weekly travel nurse pay decreased 9% year over year, from $2,670 in February 2023 to $2,398 in February 2024.

2. From January to February, Hawaii saw a 3.3% increase in average weekly travel nurse pay, the greatest increase among states.

3. From January to February, Vermont saw a 5.16% decrease in average weekly travel nurse pay, the greatest decrease among states.

4. Burn intensive care unit and cardiac progressive care unit roles were the most lucrative in the past month, Vivian said. As of February, the highest-paying roles were burn ICU ($3,328 average weekly pay); cardiac PCU ($3,317 average weekly pay); and pediatrics cardiovascular intensive care unit ($3,176 average weekly pay).