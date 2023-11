Where travel nurse pay is up, down

The average weekly travel nurse pay in October in the U.S. was $2,422.52, a decrease of 0.33% from the previous month and a 9.58% decrease from the same month in 2022, according to a report from Vivian Health, a national healthcare hiring marketplace.

Mississippi saw the sharpest month-over-month decrease, followed by Delaware, and South Dakota saw the sharpest month-over-month increase.

Here are 10 states with the largest dips to average weekly travel nurse pay in October compared with September, according to the report.

Note: The list does not include Washington, D.C.

Mississippi

September: $2,208.35

October: $2,041.38

Month-over-month decrease: 7.56%

Delaware

September: $2,523.93

October: $2,405.29

Month-over-month decrease: 4.70%

Kansas

September: $2,255.03

October: $2,180.68

Month-over-month decrease: 3.30%

Maryland

September: $2,395.27

October: $2,319.28

Month-over-month decrease: 3.17%

Louisiana

September: $2,130.23

October: $2,065.37

Month-over-month decrease: 3.04%

Connecticut

September: $2,441.24

October: $2,369.09

Month-over-month decrease: 2.96%

Rhode Island

September: $2,502.59

October: $2,433.00

Month-over-month decrease: 2.78%

Iowa

September: $2,284.30

October: $2,225.93

Month-over-month decrease: 2.56%

Tennessee

September: $2,153.29

October: $2,107.83

Month-over-month decrease: 2.11%

Wyoming

September: $2,534.83

October: $2,483.06

Month-over-month decrease: 2.04%

Here are 10 states with the largest increases to average weekly travel nurse pay in October compared with September, according to the report.

Note: The list does not include Washington, D.C.

South Dakota

September: $2,432.36

October: $2,531.04

Month-over-month increase: 4.06%

Utah

September: $2,405.03

October: $2,487.35

Month-over-month increase: 3.42%

Oklahoma

September: $2,082.99

October: $2,123.56

Month-over-month increase: 1.95%

Nevada

September: $2,535.65

October: $2,570.37

Month-over-month increase: 1.37%

Florida

September: $2,193.38

October: $2,222.56

Month-over-month increase: 1.33%

Massachusetts

September: $2,565.19

October: $2,596.24

Month-over-month increase: 1.21%

Alabama

September: $2,062.46

October: $2,083.74

Month-over-month increase: 1.03%

Virginia

September: $2,288.47

October: $2,306.81

Month-over-month increase: 0.80%

Indiana

September: $2,306.31

October: $2,322.78

Month-over-month increase: 0.71%

Washington

September: $2,454.84

October: $2,470.77

Month-over-month increase: 0.65%