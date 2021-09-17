UMass Memorial Health offers COVID-19 bonuses to 15,500 employees

Worcester, Mass.-based UMass Memorial Health will give its 15,500 employees bonuses to recognize their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

All full-time workers will receive a $500 bonus; part-time workers will receive $250; and per diem workers will receive $125, according to a memo to staff from Eric Dickson, MD, president and CEO of the system.

"We recognize that this bonus doesn’t compensate you for all that you did during this time — especially for those who directly cared for COVID-19-positive patients — but we feel strongly we need to show our gratitude to all of our caregivers for all that we accomplished together," Dr. Dickson wrote in the memo.

This appreciation bonus will be reflected in Sept. 30 pay statements.

To be eligible for the bonus, workers must still actively be on payroll and remain in good standing at the time of the payment, said Dr. Dickson. The bonus excludes new workers who are hired after Sept. 17.

UMass Memorial Health Care also provided employees with an appreciation bonus in fall 2020.