UMass Memorial giving employees appreciation bonuses

Worcester, Mass.-based UMass Memorial Health Care is giving employees bonuses for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bonuses range from $125 to $500, depending on hours worked and whether the employee is full-time, part-time or per diem, said Sergio Melgar, executive vice president and CFO, during an interview with Becker's.

About 60 executives and chairs of medical departments are excluded. Workers who've been hired since July 1 also are excluded, according to the Worcester Business Journal.

"People worked extremely hard over the past six months," Mr. Melgar told Becker's, adding that all of the hospital's performance measures had improved, including quality and patient satisfaction scores.

UMass Memorial Health Care has about 14,000 employees.

