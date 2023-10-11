RNs may see highest wage increase within next decade

Registered nurses in the U.S. are projected to see a pay increase of at least $13 more per hour by 2033, according to newly published research from TollFreeForwarding, a telecommunications company.

Company researchers analyzed existing wage information from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and adjusted for inflation using an estimated 10-year rate adjustment of 2.13 percent to project wage changes for 16 professions, according to an Oct. 11 news release shared with Becker's.

The estimated increase of nearly $13 per hour in the next 10 years for nurses is in stark contrast to the actual pay increase they received in the previous 10, which was only $2.02, the company reported.

"The sharp projected earnings increase can be attributed to the increasing demand for nurses," the release states.

Per recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the nursing profession is growing at a rate that is faster than average, the U.S. will need an additional 193,100 registered nurses each year to keep pace with demand through 2031.