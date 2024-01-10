NP pay by specialty

The median total cash compensation paid to nurse practitioners varies by specialty, according to one survey.
The finding is from an annual advanced practitioner compensation survey from Chicago-based consulting firm SullivanCotter.
The survey is based on information from 816 organizations representing more than 124,000 individual advanced practice providers and more than 3,400 advanced practitioner leaders from across the U.S. Results of the survey were released Nov. 15.
Here is the median total cash compensation, which is equal to base salaries plus annual incentive awards, for nurse practitioners, by specialty and in descending order, according to survey data shared with Becker's:
Family medicine with obstetrics: $156,391
Cardiology — cardiac imaging (echo, CT, MRI, nuclear): $147,680
Orthopedic surgery — medical: $145,172
Critical care medicine — cardiology: $143,912
Psychiatry — outpatient: $142,061
Pediatrics — neonatal-perinatal medicine: $141,760
Psychiatry — inpatient: $140,920
Orthopedic surgery — spine: $140,914
Pediatrics — cardiothoracic surgery: $140,720
Emergency medicine: $140,051
Psychiatry — general: $139,594
Cardiology — invasive, interventional: $139,136
Cardiovascular surgery: $138,840
Cardiology — electrophysiology: $136,704
General surgery: $135,792
Pediatrics — radiology: $135,193
Oncology — hematology and oncology: $135,150
Surgical first assist: $134,782
Oncology — bone marrow transplant: $134,623