NP pay by specialty

The median total cash compensation paid to nurse practitioners varies by specialty, according to one survey.

The finding is from an annual advanced practitioner compensation survey from Chicago-based consulting firm SullivanCotter.

The survey is based on information from 816 organizations representing more than 124,000 individual advanced practice providers and more than 3,400 advanced practitioner leaders from across the U.S. Results of the survey were released Nov. 15.

Here is the median total cash compensation, which is equal to base salaries plus annual incentive awards, for nurse practitioners, by specialty and in descending order, according to survey data shared with Becker's:

Family medicine with obstetrics: $156,391

Cardiology — cardiac imaging (echo, CT, MRI, nuclear): $147,680

Orthopedic surgery — medical: $145,172

Critical care medicine — cardiology: $143,912

Psychiatry — outpatient: $142,061

Pediatrics — neonatal-perinatal medicine: $141,760

Psychiatry — inpatient: $140,920

Orthopedic surgery — spine: $140,914

Pediatrics — cardiothoracic surgery: $140,720

Emergency medicine: $140,051

Psychiatry — general: $139,594

Cardiology — invasive, interventional: $139,136

Cardiovascular surgery: $138,840

Cardiology — electrophysiology: $136,704

General surgery: $135,792

Pediatrics — radiology: $135,193

Oncology — hematology and oncology: $135,150

Surgical first assist: $134,782

Oncology — bone marrow transplant: $134,623









